Updated WWE Super ShowDown Card: 7 Matches Set
WWE has an updated card for WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia following Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the card below, which makes official the previously-confirmed match between Bayley and Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Naomi defeated Carmella in a #1 contender’s match on Smackdown to earn the shot in what will be the first-ever Women’s Championship Match in the country.
The show takes place on February 27th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and airs live on WWE Network.
* WWE Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi vs. Bayley
* Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match: AJ Styles vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. Andrade
* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits
* Steel Cage Match: King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns
