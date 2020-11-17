wrestling / News
Updated WWE Survivor Series 2020 Betting Odds Released
BetOnline set us the following betting odds for WWE Survivor Series on Sunday at the Amway Center in Orlando. The main event will feature Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre in a Champion vs. Champion Match after McIntyre defeated Randy Orton on RAW to regain the WWE Championship. Currently, Reigns is the betting favorite to win the match.
Other Champion vs. Champion matches on the show include Asuka vs. Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn, and The New Day vs. The Street Profits.
Of course, the show will also feature two traditional Survivor Series Elimination matches on both the men’s and women’s side, with Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown squaring off.
Here are the current odds for all the matches on the Survivor Series card:
Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns -200 (1/2)
Drew McIntyre +150 (3/2)
Asuka vs Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks -160 (5/8)
Asuka +120 (6/5)
The New Day vs The Street Profits
The New Day -120 (5/6)
The Street Profits -120 (5/6)
Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn
Bobby Lashley -325 (4/13)
Sami Zayn +220 (11/5)
Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Raw -180 (5/9)
Team Smackdown +140 (7/5)
Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Smackdown -180 (5/9)
Team Raw +140 (7/5)
