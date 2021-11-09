Updated WWE Survivor Series 2021 Lineup

– As noted, during last night’s WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley gained a spot in the Team SmackDown vs. Team Raw match for WWE Survivor Series 2021. After beating Dominik Mysterio, Lashley took his previous slot in he matchup. Also, WWE confirmed Champion vs. Champion matches for the event.

WWE Survivor Series 2021 is set for Sunday, November 21 at the Barclays Center for Brooklyn, New York. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Match: Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn & Happy Corbin)

* 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Match: Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Zelina Vega) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Aliyah)