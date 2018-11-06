Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

– WWE has an updated card for Survivor Series following this week’s Smackdown. The PPV takes place on November 18th in Los Angeles, California.

The updated lineup is as follows:

* RAW vs. SmackDown Match: AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar

* RAW vs. SmackDown Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* RAW vs. SmackDown Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

* RAW vs. SmackDown Match: The Authors of Pain vs. The Bar

* Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, TBA (w/Team Captain Baron Corbin) vs. Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Samoa Joe, and Rey Mysterio (w/Team Captains: Miz & Bryan)

* Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: TBA (w/team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, and TBA (Team Captain: TBA)

* Tag Team Survivor Series Elimination Match: TBA vs. The Usos, The New Day, and TBA