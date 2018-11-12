Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

Here is the updated card for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. Make sure to join 411 for live coverage on Sunday night…

* AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar

* Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* The Bar vs. The AOP

* Cruiserweight Title Match: Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali

* Elimination Match: Team Raw: Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman plus two others (with Baron Corbin) vs. Team Smackdown: Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Shane Mcmahon, Rey Mysterio, & Samoa Joe

* Elimination Match: Team Raw: TBA (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Team Smackdown: Asuka, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, & Sonya Deville (with Paige)

* Elimination Match: Team Raw TBA vs. Team Smackdown: The Usos, New Day & TBA