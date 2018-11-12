Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

November 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch Survivor Series

Here is the updated card for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. Make sure to join 411 for live coverage on Sunday night…

* AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar
* Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch
* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* The Bar vs. The AOP
* Cruiserweight Title Match: Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali
* Elimination Match: Team Raw: Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman plus two others (with Baron Corbin) vs. Team Smackdown: Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Shane Mcmahon, Rey Mysterio, & Samoa Joe
* Elimination Match: Team Raw: TBA (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Team Smackdown: Asuka, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, & Sonya Deville (with Paige)
* Elimination Match: Team Raw TBA vs. Team Smackdown: The Usos, New Day & TBA

article topics :

WWE, WWE Survivor Series, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading