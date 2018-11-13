Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

– WWE has an updated card for Survivor Series following this week’s Smackdown. The PPV takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

The updated lineup is as follows:

* RAW vs. SmackDown Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar

* RAW vs. SmackDown Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* RAW vs. SmackDown Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

* RAW vs. SmackDown Match: The Authors of Pain vs. The Bar

* Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, and Bobby Lashley (w/Team Captain Baron Corbin) vs. Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (w/Team Captain Miz)

* Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Natalya, Mickie, Nia Jax, Tamina, and Ruby Riot (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, and TBA (Team Captain: TBA)

* Tag Team Survivor Series Elimination Match: Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team (Team Captains: Roode & Gable) vs. The Usos, The New Day, The Colons, SAnitY, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Team Captains: Usos)