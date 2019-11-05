wrestling / News
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
November 5, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has their first matches set for Survivor Series following Raw. The updated card for the PPV is below; it takes place on November 24th in Rosemont, Illinois and will air live on WWE Network:
* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. Rey Mysterio
* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler
* Viking Raiders vs. The Revival vs. Undisputed Era
