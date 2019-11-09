wrestling / News
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
November 8, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for Survivor Series following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. On Friday’s show, it was confirmed that there would be a traditional Survivor Series style match featuring members of the women’s roster. While one would expect that a men’s match will take place too, that is not yet confirmed. The full lineup thus far is below for the show, which takes place on November 24th in Rosemont, Illinois:
* WWE Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar
* Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley
* The Viking Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The Revival
* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke and 2 stars TBA) vs. Team Raw (5 stars TBA)
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Why He’s Fine With Wrestlers Using The Anderson Name
- Cody Speaks on AEW Dynamite Ratings, Liking Elements of WWE Production, Adding Mid-Card Title to AEW, Rankings System, More
- Marc Mero Discusses His Marriage To Sable Falling Apart After Playboy, Hearing Brock Lesnar’s Voicemail To Sable, Infamous Poop in Sable’s Bag Incident
- Adam Cole Reflects On Main Eventing Smackdown and Raw, Facing Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan For First Time