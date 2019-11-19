Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

– WWE has an updated card for Survivor Series following Raw. You can check out the full card for the show below. Survivor Series airs live on WWE Network from Rosemont, Illinois on Sunday:

* WWE Championship No Holds Barred, No DQ Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

* Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley

* The Viking Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The New Day

* AJ Styles vs. Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, and Nikki Cross) vs. Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) vs. Team NXT (5 stars TBA)

* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, and Shorty G) vs. Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Ricochet) vs. Team NXT (5 stars TBA)