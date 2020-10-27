wrestling / News
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
October 26, 2020 | Posted by
We have an updated card for Survivor Series after Monday night’s episode of Raw. WWE has the following matches set for the PPV, which takes place on November 22nd and airs on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:
* Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, & Lana) vs. Team Smackdown (5 TBD)
* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Dana Brooke, Sheamus, & 2 TBD) vs. Team Smackdown (5 TBD)
* Champion vs. Champion: Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns
* Champion vs. Champion: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
* Champion vs. Champion: The New Day vs. The Street Profits
* Champion vs. Champion: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
