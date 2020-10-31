wrestling / News
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
We have an updated card for Survivor Series after Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. WWE has the following matches set for the PPV, which takes place on November 22nd and airs on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:
* Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, & Lana) vs. Team Smackdown (Bianca Belair, 4 More TBD)
* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, & 2 TBD) vs. Team Smackdown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, 3 More TBD)
* Champion vs. Champion: Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns
* Champion vs. Champion: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
* Champion vs. Champion: The New Day vs. The Street Profits
* Champion vs. Champion: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
