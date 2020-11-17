Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

WWE has an updated card for Survivor Series after Monday night’s episode of Raw, with some big changes made. WWE has the following matches set for the PPV, which takes place on November 22nd and airs on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:

* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, & Riddle) vs. Team Smackdown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, 1 More TBD)

* Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, & Lana) vs. Team Smackdown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, 2 More TBD)

* Champion vs. Champion: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

* Champion vs. Champion: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

* Champion vs. Champion: The New Day vs. The Street Profits

* Champion vs. Champion: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

* The Undertaker’s Final Farewell