Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
November 15, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for this weekend’s Survivor Series PPV following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday on Peacock and WWE Network:
* 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Match: Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin, 1 More TBA)
* 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Match: Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Zelina Vega) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, 1 More TBA)
* Big E vs. Roman Reigns
* Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest
* RK-Bro vs. The Usos
