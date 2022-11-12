wrestling / News
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
November 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Friday’s Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Men’s WarGames Match: TBA vs. TBA
* Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & 1 More TBA vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, & 2 More TBA
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
During tonight’s show, an angle appeared set up The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes for the men’s WarGames match, but that is not yet confirmed.