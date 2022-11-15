wrestling / News

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

November 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Men’s WarGames Match: TBA vs. TBA
* Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Survivor Series, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading