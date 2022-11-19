Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Roman Reigns, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens

* Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor