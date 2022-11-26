wrestling / News

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

November 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

The lineup for tomorrow’s WWE Survivor Series is updated after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens
Team Brawling Brutes has WarGames Advantage
* Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & Becky Lynch
Team Bayley has WarGames Advantage
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley
* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

