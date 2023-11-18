wrestling / News

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

November 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series, Cody Rhodes team WarGames Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Friday’s Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 25th on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day & JD McDonagh
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. The Miz
* Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark
* Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

In addition, a Women’s WarGames Match pitting Damage CTRL against Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch was set up on tonight’s Smackdown but has yet to be officially confirmed.

