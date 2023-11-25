wrestling / News
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card, Carlito Out of Show With Injury
The card for WWE Survivor Series has undergone a change due to an injury to Carlito. On tonight’s Smackdown, it was announced that Carlito was out of his match with Santos Escobar after he was attacked by Escobar during a segment. Dragon Lee asked to be put in the match instead, which Nick Aldis granted.
The updated card for the show, which airs tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network, is:
* Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins & Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day & Drew McIntyre
Team Judgment Day Has WarGames Advantage
* Women’s WarGames Match: Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi & Becky Lynch
WarGames Advantage To Be Determined By Fan Vote Revealed On the Kickoff Show
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. The Miz
* Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark
* Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar