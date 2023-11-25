Updated WWE Survivor Series Card, Carlito Out of Show With Injury

The card for WWE Survivor Series has undergone a change due to an injury to Carlito. On tonight’s Smackdown, it was announced that Carlito was out of his match with Santos Escobar after he was attacked by Escobar during a segment. Dragon Lee asked to be put in the match instead, which Nick Aldis granted.

The updated card for the show, which airs tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network, is:

* Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins & Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day & Drew McIntyre

Team Judgment Day Has WarGames Advantage

* Women’s WarGames Match: Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi & Becky Lynch

WarGames Advantage To Be Determined By Fan Vote Revealed On the Kickoff Show

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. The Miz

* Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark

* Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar