Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

November 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series Women's WarGames Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 25th on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins & Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day & Drew McIntyre
Team Judgment Day Has WarGames Advantage
* Women’s WarGames Match: Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi & Becky Lynch
WarGames Advantage To Be Determined By Fan Vote
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. The Miz
* Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark
* Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

