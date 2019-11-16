Updated WWE Survivor Series Card: Universal Title Match Set

– WWE has an updated card for Survivor Series following Smackdown, with the WWE Universal Championship match set. It was announced on Smackdown that Daniel Bryan will challenge Bray Wyatt for the title on the November 24th PPV, which airs live on WWE Network from Rosemont, Illinois.

TRhe updated card for the show is below:

* WWE Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

* Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley

* The Viking Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The New Day

* AJ Styles vs. Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke and 2 stars TBA) vs. Team Raw (5 stars TBA) vs. Team NXT (5 stars TBA)

* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, and Shorty G) vs. Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Ricochet) vs. Team NXT (5 stars TBA)