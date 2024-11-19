Updated WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Card

WWE has an updated card for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the card below for the event, which takes place on November 30th in Vancouver, British Columbia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and TBA vs. New Bloodline & Bronson Reed

* Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Iyo Sky & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Damian Priest