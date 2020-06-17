wrestling / News
Updated WWE Taping Schedule Through Extreme Rules And Beyond
June 17, 2020 | Posted by
WWE is experiencing some major issues with their TV tapings today, as superstars have been in line for test results for hours, causing a production delay and show rewrites. Wrestling Inc has revealed an updated set of dates for when WWE plans to tape again after tonight’s work is finished.
June 26: Smackdown (June 26)
June 29: RAW (June 29), Smackdown (July 3), Main Event, 205 Live
June 30: RAW (July 6), Smackdown (July 10), Main Event, 205 Live
July 1: NXT (July 1, July 8)
July 13: RAW (July 13), Smackdown (July 17), Main Event, 205 Live
July 14: NXT (July 15)
July 19: WWE Extreme Rules (live)
July 20: RAW (July 20), Smackdown (July 24), Main Event, 205 Live
July 22: NXT (July 22, July 29)
More Trending Stories
- WWE Responds To Former WWE Wrestler Accusing Them Of Threatening Careers of Talent Refusing to Work In Saudi Arabia
- Drew McIntyre Responds to Lana Saying She Should’ve Slept With Him Instead of Lashley
- Man Shot at WWE Performance Center Shows Up Again, Gets Into Argument With Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage’s Relationship in WCW, Their Encounter At Doctor’s Office Shortly Before Savage’s Death