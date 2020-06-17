Updated WWE Taping Schedule Through Extreme Rules And Beyond

WWE is experiencing some major issues with their TV tapings today, as superstars have been in line for test results for hours, causing a production delay and show rewrites. Wrestling Inc has revealed an updated set of dates for when WWE plans to tape again after tonight’s work is finished.

June 26: Smackdown (June 26)

June 29: RAW (June 29), Smackdown (July 3), Main Event, 205 Live

June 30: RAW (July 6), Smackdown (July 10), Main Event, 205 Live

July 1: NXT (July 1, July 8)

July 13: RAW (July 13), Smackdown (July 17), Main Event, 205 Live

July 14: NXT (July 15)

July 19: WWE Extreme Rules (live)

July 20: RAW (July 20), Smackdown (July 24), Main Event, 205 Live

July 22: NXT (July 22, July 29)