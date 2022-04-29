Updated WWE Ticket Sale Information, Including Summerslam

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Summerslam, which recently went on sale last week. The event happens on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. There are currently 20,140 tickets out (with a few thousand comps), although the venue is set up for 34,434. There are 2,797 on the secondary market with a $52 get-in price.

Tonight’s live event in London at the O2 Arena has 7,759 tickets out, below usual numbers for that venue.

Tomorrow’s live event in Lakeland, FL has 2,959 tickets out.

Sunday’s live event in Fairfax, VA has 3,247 tickets out.

Monday’s episode of RAW in Greensboro has 4,567 tickets out.

Smackdown at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island on May 6 has 5,348 tickets out.

Wrestlemania Backlash on May 8 in Providence, RI has 7,081 tickets out, with 6,000 paid. There are 764 on the secondary market with a get-in price of $82. There are 7,500 seats open, but the venue can seat 9,300 at capacity.

Smackdown on May 13 in Wilkes-Barre, PA has 4,245 tickets out.

A live event in Florence, SC on May 14 has 1,874 tickets out.

RAW in Norfolk, VA on May 16 has 4,262 tickets out.

Smackdown in Grand Rapids, MI on May 20 has 4,978 tickets out.

A live event in Rockford, IL on May 21 has 2,364 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Canton, OH has 3,391 tickets out.

A live event in Fort Wayne, IN on May 22 has 2,355 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Cedar Rapids, IA has 1,843 tickets out.

RAW in Evansville on May 23 has 3,775 tickets out.

Smackdown in Little Rock on May 27 on 3,698 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbus on June 3 has 3,467 tickets out.

Hell in a Cell on June 5 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago has 9,130 tickets out, just 3,000 short of a sellout. There are 1,879 tickets on the secondary market with a $40 get-in price.

Money in the Bank on July 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has 16,826 tickets out. There are 3,141 on the secondary market with a $51 get-in price. They are set up for 25,107.