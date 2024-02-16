The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Wrestlemania 40. Night one on April 6 has 56,255 tickets out with 3,678 remaining. Night two on April 7 has 57,308 tickets out with 2,535 remaining. The get-in price on the secondary market is $237 for night one and $236 for night two.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Salt Lake City has 10,805 tickets out.

A live event in Oakland, CA on February 17 has 5,994 tickets out.

A live event in Fresno, CA on February 18 has 6,786 tickets out.

RAW in Anaheim on February 19 is sold out with 10,699 tickets out. It is sold out.

Elimination Chamber on February 24 in Perth, Western Australia has 45,232 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on February 26 has 9,281 tickets out.

Smackdown in Glendale on March 1 has 10,605 tickets out.

A live event in Palm Desert, CA on March 2 has 3,023 tickets out.

A live event in Bakersfield, CA on March 3 has 3,180 tickets out.

RAW in San Antonio on March 4 has 9,013 tickets out.

3/8 Smackdown in Dallas, TX, is at 9,224. 3/9 in Alexandria, LA, is at 1,776. 3/10 in Lafayette, LA, is at 3,299. 3/15 Smackdown in Memphis, TN, is at 5,020. 3/16 in Augusta, GA, is at 2,964. 3/17 in North Charleston, SC, is at 2,549. 3/18 Raw in Raleigh, NC is at 8,665. 3/22 Smackdown in Milwaukee, WI, is at 7,130

