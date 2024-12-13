Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Saturday Night’s Main Event

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Saturday Night’s Main Eent tomorrow night. There are currently 13,954 tickets out, with only 911 left. It will sell out. On the secondary market, there is a $63 get-in price. WWE isn’t using a stage this time, which allows them to have more people and gives the event a more retro feel. They would have likely had around 10,500 if there was a stage.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Hartford has 9,233 tickets out. It will likely sell out.

RAW in Boston on December 16 has 9,401 tickets out.

A live event in Jacksonville on December 26 has 4,001 tickets out. Another live event at Madison Square Garden the same night has 9,564.

A live event in Pittsburgh on December 27 has 4,494 tickets out. An episode of Smackdown that same night in Tampa has 8,810 tickets out.

A live event in Orlando on December 28 has 6,828 tickets out. Another live event that same night in Baltimore has 4,885 tickets out.

A live event in Miami on December 29 has 2,803 tickets out. Another live event that same night in Chicago has 6,527 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on December 30 has 12,742 tickets out and will sell out. Another live event that same night in Detroit has 6,091 tickets out.

Smackdown in Phoenix on January 3 has 4,582 tickets out.

RAW’s Netflix debut on January 6 in Los Angeles has 10,863 tickets out.

Smackdown in Portland on January 10 has 5,789 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on January 13 has 6,563 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Diego on January 17 has 8,138 tickets out.

RAW in Dallas on January 20 has 8,210 tickets out.

Smackdown in Austin on January 24 has 5,527 tickets out.

Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio on January 25 has 6,746 tickets out.

RAW in Atlanta on January 27 has 5,494 tickets out.

Smackdown in Indianapolis on January 31 has 3,420 tickets out.

Royal Rumble in Indianapolis on February 1 has 46,044 tickets out.

RAW in Cleveland on February 3 has 4,660 tickets out.

Smackdown in Memphis on February 7 has 5,087 tickets out.

RAW in Nashville on February 10 has 4,565 tickets out.

RAW in Charlotte on February 17 has 5,077 tickets out.