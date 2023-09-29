Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including NXT No Mercy

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tomorrow night’s NXT No Mercy. That event happens in Bakersfield, CA and there are currently 4,194 tickets out. It has a $35 get-in price on the secondary market.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Sacramento is sold out with 12,063 tickets out.

A live event in San Francisco tomorrow night has 5,876 tickets out.

A live event in Stateline, NV on October 1 has 3,252 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on October 2 has 8,831 tickets out.

Smackdown in St. Louis on October 6 has 8,292 tickets out.

Fastlane on October 7 in Indianapolis has 11,548 tickets out. There is a $65 get-in price on the secondary market.

RAW in Omaha on October 9 has 8,901 tickets out.

Smackdown in Tulsa on October 13 has 7,686 tickets out. Roman Reigns is advertised for this event.

A live event in Kansas City, MO on October 14 has 3,748 tickets out. Roman Reigns is advertised for this event.

A live event in Springfield, MO on October 15 has 3,214 tickets out.

RAW in Oklahoma City on October 16 has 6,567 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Antonio on October 20 has 12,470 tickets out.

A live event in Edinburg, TX on October 21 has 3,643 tickets out.

A live event in Laredo, TX on October 22 has 1,693 tickets out.

RAW in Dallas on October 23 has 9,637 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on October 27 has 9,578 tickets out.

A live event at Wembley Arena (not Wembley Stadium) in London on October 29 has 8,115 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on October 30 has 5,476 tickets out.

A live event in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31 has 7,330 tickets out.

A live event in Rochester, NY on November 4 has 2,539 tickets out.

RAW in Wilkes-Barre, PA on November 6 has 6,277 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbus on November 10 has 5,013 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on November 13 has 4,746 tickets out.

Smackdown in Evansville, IN on November 17 has 2,625 tickets out.

A live event in Canton, OH on November 18 has 2,151 tickets out.

A live event in Saginaw, MI on November 19 has 2,284 tickets out.

Smackdown on November 24 in Chicago has 12,332 tickets out. It is almost sold out as there are only 588 tickets left.

Survivor Series in Chicago on November 25 is sold out with 12,918 tickets out.

RAW in Nashville on November 27 has 6,629 tickets out.

Smackdown in Brooklyn on December 1 has 6,779 tickets out.