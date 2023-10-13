Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s season premiere of Smackdown. The show happens in Tulsa and there are currently 9,894 tickets out.

A live event in Kansas City, MO on October 14 has 4,352 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, MO on October 15 has 3,233 tickets out.

RAW in Oklahoma City on October 16 has 6,770 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Antonio on October 20 has 13,009 tickets out. It will sell out.

A live event in Edinburg, TX on October 21 has 3,995 tickets out.

A live event in Laredo, TX on October 22 has 2,109 tickets out.

RAW in Dallas on October 23 has 9,918 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on October 27 has 9,835 tickets out.

A live event at Wembley Arena (not Wembley Stadium) in London on October 29 has 8,340 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on October 30 has 5,614 tickets out.

A live event in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31 has 7,521 tickets out.