The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, with dates all the way through the end of the year.

A live event tomorrow night in Rochester, NY has 3,849 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, MA on November 5 has 3,467 tickets out.

RAW in Wilkes-Barre, PA on November 6 has 6,931 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbus on November 10 has 6,375 tickets out.

A live event in Johnson City, TN on November 11 has 3,953 tickets out.

A live event in Roanoke, VA on November 12 has 2,402 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on November 13 has 6,186 tickets out.

Smackdown in Evansville, IN on November 17 has 4,484 tickets out.

A live event in Canton, OH on November 18 has 2,852 tickets out. A live event that same night in Tupelo, MS has 2,228 tickets out.

A live event in Saginaw, MI on November 19 has 2,792 tickets out. A live event that same night in Jonesboro, AR has 2,351 tickets out.

Smackdown in Chicago on November 24 has 13,737 tickets out with 2,023 left.

Survivor Series in Chicago on November 25 has 15,559 tickets out with 1,301 left.

A live event in Peoria, IL on November 26 has 2,136 tickets out.

RAW in Nashville on November 27 has 7,421 tickets out.

Smackdown in Brooklyn on December 1 has 8,904 tickets out.

A live event in Bangor, ME on December 2 has 3,324 tickets out.

A live event in Portland, ME on December 3 has 2,445 tickets out. A live event that same night in Newark, DE has 2,131 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on December 4 has 3,948 tickets out.

Smackdown in Providence on December 8 has 6,088 tickets out.

NXT Deadline in Bridgeport on December 9 has 2,065 tickets out.

A live event in Utica, NY on December 9 has 2,497 tickets out.

A live event in State College, PA on December 10 has 1,761 tickets out.

Smackdown in Green Bay on December 15 has 4,728 tickets out.

A live event in Moline, IL on December 16 has 2,301 tickets out.

A live event in Rochester, NM on December 17 has 2,082 tickets out.

A live event at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 26 has 8,358 tickets out. A live event that same night in Baltimore has 2,520 tickets out.

A live event in Detroit on December 27 has 3,232 tickets out. A live event that same night in Boston has 4,639 tickets out.

A live event in Laval, Quebec on December 28 has 5,156 tickets out. A live event that same night in Toronto has 6,159 tickets out.

A live event in Inglewood, CA on December 30 has 6,907 tickets out.