Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming Events

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tomorrow’s live event in Los Angeles. That show, which takes place at the Forum, has 12,896 tickets out. The show had around 8,000 out before CM Punk was added.

A live event in Toronto on December 29 has 8,094 tickets out and is almost sold out. A live event that same night in Las Vegas has 5,757 tickets out.

RAW in San Diego on January 1 has 10,585 tickets out, close to selling out. The show had 6,123 the last time RAW was in the building.

Smackdown in Vancouver on January 5 has 12,830 tickets out, a virtual sellout.

A live event in Spokane, WA on January 6 has 4,206 tickets out.

A live event in Wenatchee, WA on January 7 has 2,277 tickets out.

RAW in Portland on January 8 has 7,950 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lincoln on January 12 has 5,646 tickets out.

A live event in Las Cruces, NM on January 13 has 4,074 tickets out.

A live event in Rio Rancho, NM on January 14 has 3,348 tickets out.

RAW in Little Rock on January 15 has 4,782 tickets out.

Smackdown in Atlanta on January 19 has 11,023 tickets out.

A live event in Montgomery, AL on January 20 has 2,730 tickets out.

A live event in Jackson, MS on January 21 has 1,760 tickets out.

RAW in New Orleans on January 22 has 5,946 tickets out.

Smackdown in Miami on January 26 has 5,793 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on January 29 has 11,672 tickets out.

Smackdown in Birmingham on February 2 has 6,155 tickets out.

A live event in Knoxville, TN on February 3 has 3,365 tickets out. NXT Vengeance Day in Clarksville on February 4 has 1,681 tickets out. A live event that same night in Corbin, KY has 1,727 tickets out. RAW in St. Louis on February 5 has 5,411 tickets out. Smackdown in Charlotte on February 9 has 6,938 tickets out. RAW in Lexington on February 12 has 5,994 tickets out. Smackdown in Salt Lake City on February 16 has 6,248 tickets out. A live event in Oakland, CA on February 17 has 3,047 tickets out. A live event in Fresno, CA on February 18 has 4,320 tickets out. RAW in Anaheim on February 19 has 9,003 tickets out.