Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Royal Rumble

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including next weekend’s Royal Rumble. That event takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL on January 27. There are currently around 37,000 tickets out for the event. The get-in price on the secondary market is $158, one of the largest in history.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Atlanta has 11,571 tickets out. It is almost sold out.

A live event in Montgomery, AL on January 20 has 2,561 tickets out.

A live event in Jackson, MS on January 21 has 2,741 tickets out.

RAW in New Orleans on January 22 has 7,156 tickets out.

Smackdown in Miami on January 26 has 6,945 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on January 29 has 11,646 tickets out. It is almost sold out.

Smackdown in Birmingham on February 2 has 6,968 tickets out.

A live event in Knoxville, TN on February 3 has 1,854 tickets out.

NXT Vengeance Day in Clarksville on February 4 has 2,077 tickets out. A live event that same night in Corbin, KY has 2,023 tickets out.

RAW in St. Louis on February 5 has 6,488 tickets out.

Smackdown in Charlotte on February 9 has 7,914 tickets out.

RAW in Lexington on February 12 has 7,159 tickets out.

Smackdown in Salt Lake City on February 16 has 6,263 tickets out.

A live event in Oakland, CA on February 17 has 3,995 tickets out.

A live event in Fresno, CA on February 18 has 5,012 tickets out.

RAW in Anaheim on February 19 is sold out with 10,665 tickets out.

Elimination Chamber in Perth, Western Australia has 44,641 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on February 26 has 6,875 tickets out.

Smackdown in Glendale on March 1 has 7,963 tickets out.

A live event in Palm Desert, CA on March 2 has 3,048 tickets out.

A live event in Bakersfield, CA on March 3 has 2,784 tickets out.

RAW in San Antonio on March 4 has 8,406 tickets out.

Smackdown in Dallas on March 8 has 8,320 tickets out.

A live event in Alexandria, LA on March 9 has 1,282 tickets out.

A live event in Layfayette, LA on March 10 has 2,817 tickets out.

Smackdown in Memphis on March 15 has 5,720 tickets out.

A live event in Augusta, GA on March 16 has 2,189 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on March 17 has 1,967 tickets out.

RAW in Raleigh on March 18 has 7,710 tickets out.

Night one of Wrestlemania in Philadelphia on April 6 has 57,098 tickets out. Night two on April 7 has 58,910 tickets out.