Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events, Including NXT Vengeance Day

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Sunday’s NXT Vengeance Day. That show takes place in Clarksville, TN. There are currently 3,068 tickets out.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Birmingham has 10,031 tickets out.

A live event tomorrow night in Knoxville, TN has 4,518 tickets out.

A live event in Corbin, KY on Sunday has 2,682 tickets out.

RAW in St. Louis on February 5 has 7,853 tickets out.

Smackdown in Charlotte on February 9 has 8,731 tickets out.

RAW in Lexington on February 12 has 7,717 tickets out.

Smackdown in Salt Lake City on February 16 has 6,385 tickets out.

A live event in Oakland, CA on February 17 has 4,641 tickets out.

A live event in Fresno, CA on February 18 has 5,785 tickets out.

RAW in Anaheim on February 19 is sold out with 10,648 tickets out.

Elimination Chamber in Perth, Western Australia has 44,006 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on February 26 has 8,053 tickets out.

Smackdown in Glendale on March 1 has 8,262 tickets out.

A live event in Palm Desert, CA on March 2 has 3,374 tickets out.

A live event in Bakersfield, CA on March 3 has 3,053 tickets out.

RAW in San Antonio on March 4 has 8,562 tickets out.

Smackdown in Dallas on March 8 has 8,610 tickets out.

A live event in Alexandria, LA on March 9 has 1,500 tickets out.

A live event in Layfayette, LA on March 10 has 2,988 tickets out.

Smackdown in Memphis on March 15 has 4,459 tickets out.

A live event in Augusta, GA on March 16 has 2,431 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on March 17 has 2,134 tickets out.

WWE RAW in Raleigh on March 18 has 8,302 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on March 22 has 6,594 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield on March 23 has 2,272 tickets out.

A live event in Rockford, IL on March 24 has 2,434 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on March 25 has 11,849 tickets out and is sold out.

Smackdown in Uncasville, CT on March 29 has 4,417 tickets out.

A live event in Manchester, NH on March 30 has 3,285 tickets out.

RAW in Brooklyn on April 1 has 7,075 tickets out.

Smackdown in Philadelphia on April 5 has 15,917 tickets out, with 992 left.

NXT Stand & Deliver on April 6 in Philadelphia has 8,000 tickets out.

Night one of Wrestlemania in Philadelphia on April 6 has 57,349 tickets out, with 1,400 left. Night two on April 7 has 57,776 tickets out, with 1,000 left.

RAW in Philadelphia on April 8 has 15,867 tickets out with 1,000 left.