Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming Events, Including Summerslam

The Wresting Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for upcoming WWE events, including next week’s Summerslam PPV. The event, which happens at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, has 31,834 tickets out. The get-in price on the secondary market is $36, which isn’t high demand but hasn’t crashed either. It will be down from last year’s event in Las Vegas, but was always expected to be.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Boston has 6,703 tickets out.

A live event tomorrow night in Bridgeport, CT has 3,531 tickets out.

A live event on Sunday in Utica, NY has 2,632 tickets out.

RAW in Madison Square Garden this Monday has 10,857 tickets out, which is over $800,000.

Smackdown in Atlanta on July 29 has 6,596 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on August 1 has 9,850 tickets out.

Smackdown in Greenville on August 5 has 3,775 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on August 6 has 2,103 tickets out.

Another live event in Fayetteville, NC on August 7 has 1,955 tickets out.

Smackdown in Raleigh on August 12 has 3,550 tickets out.

A live event in Atlantic City on August 14 has 2,592 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on August 15 has 3,788 tickets out.

Smackdown in Montreal on August 19 has 7,636 tickets out.

A live event in Ottawa on August 20 has 3,085 tickets out.

A live event in Quebec City on August 21 has 4,682 tickets out.

RAW in Toronto on August 22 has 8,938 tickets out.

Smackdown in Detroit on August 26 has 4,653 tickets out.

RAW in Pittsburgh on August 29 has 4,006 tickets out.

Smackdown in Seattle on September 9 has 6,477 tickets out.

RAW in Portland on September 12 has 4,601 tickets out.

Smackdown in Anaheim on September 16 has 2,946 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on September 19 has 2,172 tickets out.

RAW in Edmonton on September 26 has 8,740 tickets out.

Smackdown in Winnipeg on September 30 has 6,840 tickets out.

RAW in St. Paul on October 3 has 2,097 tickets out.