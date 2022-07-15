Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming Events, Including Summerslam

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Summerslam on July 30. The event, which happens at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, has 30,161 tickets out. It is not likely that the show will come close to last year’s event in Las Vegas, which had 45,610 (over 40,000 paid). It will still be a success, because anything over 25,000 paid in that venue would be a success between tickets and merchandise. The show has continued to sell each week and a special sale last week helped that. There is a $35 get-in price on the secondary market, a lower demand due to a larger number of tickets available.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Orlando has 6,567 tickets out.

A live event tomorrow night in Tallahassee has 2,883 tickets out. Another live event that same night in Estero, F has 3,299 tickets out.

A live event on Sunday in Daytona Beach has 1,469 tickets out, which could be the lowest amount sold since the pandemic. Another live event that same day in Fort Lauderdale has 2,614 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on Monday has 7,042 tickets out.

Smackdown in Boston on July 22 has 5,965 tickets out.

Smackdown in Atlanta on July 29 has 6,121 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on August 1 has 9,801 tickets out.

Smackdown in Greenville on August 5 has 3,513 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on August 6 has 2,067 tickets out.

Another live event in Fayetteville, NC on August 7 has 1,878 tickets out.

Smackdown in Raleigh on August 12 has 3,329 tickets out.

A live event in Atlantic City on August 14 has 2,495 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on August 15 has 3,522 tickets out.

Smackdown in Montreal on August 19 has 7,466 tickets out.

A live event in Ottawa on August 20 has 4,606 tickets out.

RAW in Toronto on August 22 has 8,725 tickets out.

Smackdown in Detroit on August 26 has 4,477 tickets out.

RAW in Pittsburgh on August 29 has 3,913 tickets out.

Smackdown in Seattle on September 9 has 6,339 tickets out.