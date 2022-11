Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming Events, Including Survivor Series

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Survivor Series next Saturday. That show, which takes place in Boston, has been sold out for weeks, with 12,740 tickets out. It has a gate of over $1 million. The get-in price on the secondary market is $136, one of the highest all year.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Hartford has 4,774 tickets out.

A live event tomorrow night in Allentown, PA has 3,350 tickets out.

A live event on Sunday in State College, Pa has 1,847 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on November 21 has 4,997 tickets out.

Smackdown in Providence on November 25 has 4,087 tickets out.

A live event in Portland, ME on November 27 has 2,461 tickets out.

RAW in Norfolk on November 28 has 4,256 tickets out.

Smackdown in Buffalo on December 2 has 4,367 tickets out.

A live event in Rochester, NY on December 3 has 1,785 tickets out.

A live event in Petersburg, VA on December 4 has 1,930 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on December 5 has 4,807 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on December 9 has 4,537 tickets out.

A live event in Saginaw, MI on December 10 has 2,065 tickets out. Another event that same day in Wheelin, WV has 1,912 tickets out.

A live event in Charleston, WV on December 11 has 1,908 tickets out.

RAW in Milwaukee on December 12 has 3,823 tickets out.

Smackdown in Chicago on December 16 has 5,775 tickets out.

A live event in Moline, IL on December 17 has 2,032 tickets out.

A live event in Rochester, MN on December 18 has 1,733 tickets out.

RAW in Columbus, OH on December 26 has 3,472 tickets out.

A live event in Atlanta on December 27 has 3,663 tickets out.

A live event in Greensboro on December 28 has 2,452 tickets out.

A live event in Hershey, PA on December 29 has 2,729 tickets out.

Smackdown in Tampa on December 30 has 5,851 tickets out.