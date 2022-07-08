Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The episode airs from Fort Worth and has 7,798 tickets out.

A live event tomorrow night in Sacramento has 6,334 tickets out. Another event that same night in Bossier City, AL has 2,736 tickets out.

A live event on Sunday in Reno has 2,903 tickets out.

RAW in San Antonio on Monday has 6,824 tickets out.

Smackdown in Orlando on July 15 has 6,275 tickets out.

A live event in Estero, FL on July 16 has 2,563 tickets out.

A live event in Daytona Beach has 1,417 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on July 18 has 5,925 tickets out.

Smackdown in Boston on July 22 has 5,099 tickets out.

Smackdown in Atlanta on July 29 has 5,328 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on August 1 has 9,274 tickets out.

Smackdown in Greenville, SC on August 5 has 3,235 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on August 6 has 1,791 tickets out.

Smackdown in Raleigh on August 12 has 2,979 tickets out.

A live event in Atlantic City on August 14 has 2,499 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on August 15 has 3,208 tickets out.

Smackdown in Montreal on August 19 has 7,513 tickets out.

A live event in Ottawa on August 20 has 2,889 tickets out.

RAW in Toronto on August 22 has 8,227 tickets out.

Smackdown in Detroit on August 26 has 4,180 tickets out.