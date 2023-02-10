Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown. That show, which is from Uncasville, CT, has 4,875 tickets out.

RAW on February 13 in Brooklyn has 9,442 tickets out.

Smackdown on February 17 in Montreal is virtually sold out with 12,553 tickets out.

Elimination Chamber on February 18 in Montreal is also sold out with 13,687 tickets out.

RAW on February 20 in Ottawa has 6,690 tickets out.

Smackdown in Evansville, IN on February 24 has 5,570 tickets out.

A live event in Champaign, IL on February 25 has 2,301 tickets out.

A live event in Rockford, IL on February 26 has 2,878 tickets out.

RAW in Grand Rapids on February 27 has 5,840 tickets out.

Smackdown in Washington, DC on March 3 has 6,865 tickets out.

A live event in Syracuse, NY on March 4 has 2,549 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Toronto has 4,348 tickets out.

A live event in Trenton, NJ on March 5 has 4,528 tickets out.

RAW in Boston on March 6 has 5,516 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on March 10 has 5,094 tickets out.

A live event in Youngstown, OH on March 11 has 2,932 tickets out.

A live event in New York City at Madison Square Garden on March 12 has 6,172 tickets out.

A live event in Providence, RI on March 13 has 3,331 tickets out.

Smackdown in Kansas City on March 17 has 4,819 tickets out.

A live event in Milwaukee on March 18 has 2,608 tickets out.

RAW in Phoenix on March 27 has 6,161 tickets out.

Night one of Wrestlemania on April 1 has 54,026 tickets out.

Night two of Wrestlemania on April 2 has 55,992 tickets out.