Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Both Nights of Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events including both nights of this year’s Wrestlemania. The event happens in Dallas in April 2-3. Night one currently has 47,237 tickets out. Night two, meanwhile, has 47,970.

Smackdown tonight in New Orleans has 5,686 tickets out.

RAW in Indianapolis on February 14 has 3,756 tickets out.

RAW in Columbia, SC on February 21 has 4,526 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hershey, PA on February 25 has 7,031 tickets out.

A live event in Youngstown, OH on February 26 has 2,745 tickets out.

Another live event on February 27 in Rochester has 2,129 tickets out.

RAW in Columbus on February 28 has 5,182 tickets out.

Smackdown in Miami on March 4 has 3,629 tickets out.

A live event in New York At Madison Square Garden on March 5 has 3,979 tickets out. After Lesnar’s announcement, the number hit 3,800 and then Ronda Rousey was added.

A live event in Laval, Quebec on March 6 has 6,334 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Allentown, PA has 3,392 tickets out.

Smackdown in Birmingham on March 11 has 5,609 tickets out.

A live event in Columbus, GA on March 12 has 2,537 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Savannah has 2,395 tickets out.

A live event in Pensacola on March 13 has 1,807 tickets out.

RAW in Jacksonville on March 14 has 2,932 tickets out.

Smackdown in Charlotte, NC has 5,210 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, IL on March 19 has 1,918 tickets out.

A live event in Moline, IL on March 20 has 2,332 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Huntsville has 1,508 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on March 21 has 4,463 tickets out.

Smackdown in Brooklyn on March 25 has 3,339 tickets out.

A live event in Toronto on March 27 has 7,149 tickets out with only 819 tickets left. Another live event that same day in Charlottesville, VA has 2,443 tickets out.

RAW in Pittsburgh on March 28 has 4,250 tickets out.

RAW after Wrestlemania in Dallas on April 4 has 7,936 tickets out.