Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Hell in a Cell in Chicago

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some ticket sale updates on upcoming WWE events, including next month’s Hell in a Cell PPV in Chicago. That event, at the Allstate Arena, currently has 10,895 tickets out with 1,472 remaining. The venue is set up to hold 12,367. On the secondary market, there is a get-in price of $75.

Meanwhile, there is a get-in price of $49 for Money in the Bank and $33 for Summerslam.

WWE Clash at the Castle has sold over 30,000 tickets so far after the two-day pre-sale.