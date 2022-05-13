Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Hell in a Cell Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Hell in a Cell next month. That event happens at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on June 5. There are currently 10,054 tickets out, and it will likely sell out at just under 12,000. There are 1,451 tickets on the secondary market.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre, PA has 5,176 tickets out.

A live event tomorrow night in Florence, SC has 2,876 tickets out.

Monday’s RAW in Norfolk has 6,022 tickets out.

Smackdown in Grand Rapids on May 20 has 5,828 tickets out.

A live event in Rockford, IL on May 21 has 2,677 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Canton, OH has 2,612 tickets out.

A live event in Fort Wayne, IN has 2,314 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Cedar Rapids, IA has 1,953 tickets out.

RAW in Evansville on May 23 has 4,793 tickets out.

Smackdown in North Little Rock on May 27 has 3,952 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbus on June 3 has 3,516 tickets out.

Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 2 has 17,554 tickets out. There are 3,226 tickets on the secondary market.

Summerslam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 30 has 21,480 tickets out. It may not sell out but will likely get over 30,000 people. There are 4,009 tickets on the secondary market.