Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Wrestlemania Backlash

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an updated list of ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Wrestlemania Backlash on May 8. There are currently 6,920 tickets out for the show in Providence, RI. A sellout would be around 8,700, which could happen. The get-in price is $70, the highest for any wrestling show on sale right now.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Worchester, MA has 5,824 tickets out.

A house show tomorrow night in Erie, PA has 6,344 tickets out. Another house show in Syracuse, NY on Sunday has 2,789 tickets out.

RAW in Buffalo on Monday has 5,733 tickets out.

A double Smackdown taping in Albany on April 22 has 5,308 tickets out.

A live event in Montgomery, AL on April 23 has 2,606 tickets out.

A live event in Binghamton, NY on April 24 has 2,630 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Augusta, GA has 1,666 tickets out.

RAW in Knoxville on April 25 has 3,935 tickets out.

A live event in Lakeland, FL on April 30 has 1,726 tickets out.

A live event in Fairfax, VA has 2,419 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro on May 2 has 3,128 tickets out.

Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre, PA on May 13 has 3,583 tickets out.

A live event in Florence, SC on May 14 has 1,079 tickets out.

RAW in Norfolk on May 16 has 2,993 tickets out.

Smackdown in Grand Rapids on May 20 has 3,467 tickets out.