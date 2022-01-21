Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers, Royal Rumble Continues To Sell Well

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including the Royal Rumble. That show is still selling well, as there are currently 31,528 tickets out with nine days left. There is a get-in price of $46 on the secondary market.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Nashville has 5,154 tickets out.

Tomorrow’s live event in Corbin, KY has 2,654 tickets out.

Another live event in Huntington, WV on January 23 has 2,369 tickets out.

RAW in Toledo on January 24 has 4,876 tickets out. Discounts were offered locally for this show.

Smackdown in Kansas City on January 28 has 3,897 tickets out.

RAW in Cincinnati on January 31 has 4,491 tickets out.

Smackdown in Oklahoma City on February 4 has 2,574 tickets out.

A live event in Salt Lake City on February 5 has 2,040 tickets out.

Another live event in Boise, Idaho on February 6 has 3,223 tickets out.

RAW in Denver on February 7 has 3,671 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on February 11 has 4,361 tickets out.

RAW in Indianapolis on February 14 has 2,649 tickets out.

RAW in Columbia, SC on February 21 has 3,035 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hershey, PA on February 25 has 4,804 tickets out.

A live event in New York At Madison Square Garden on March 5 has 3,129 tickets out. There is currently a 25% discount on some tickets. Those advertised include Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Big E, Owens, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, the New Day and the Usos.