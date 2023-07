The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Summerslam in Detroit. That event happens at Ford Field on August 5. There are currently 45,971 tickets out.

Tonight’s Smackdown in New Orleans has 7,513 tickets out.

A live event in Estero, FL tomorrow night has 3,821 tickets out.

NXT Great American Bash in Cedar Park on July 30 has 3,468 tickets out. A live event that same night in Coral Gables, FL has 3,741 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on July 31 is sold out with 12,408 tickets out.

Smackdown in Dayton on August 4 has 6,214 tickets out.

RAW in Minneapolis on August 7 has 7,142 tickets out.

Smackdown in Calgary on August 11 has 8,171 tickets out.

RAW in Winnipeg on August 14 as 8,202 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on August 18 has 13,504 tickets out and is almost sold out.

A live event in Ottawa on August 19 is at 3,560 tickets out.

A live event in Laval, Quebec on August 20 is at 4,169 tickets out.

RAW in Quebec City on August 21 has 10,073 tickets out.

Smackdown in Louisville on August 25 is at 6,466 tickets out.

A live event in Cape Girardeau, MO on August 26 has 2,523 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, AL on August 27 is at 2,767 tickets out.

Raw in Memphis on August 28 is at 6,191 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hershey on September 1 is at 7,727 tickets out.

WWE Payback in Pittsburgh on September 2 is at 10,740 tickets out.

Raw in Charlotte on September 4 is at 4,936 tickets out.

Smackdown in Boston on September 8 is at 7,993 tickets out.

A live event in Uniondale, NY on September 9 has 4,722 tickets out.

A live event in Charlottesville, VA on September 10 has 1,537 tickets out.

RAW in Norfolk on September 11 has 3,765 tickets out.

Smackdown in Denver on September 15 has 8,449 tickets out.

A live event in San Francisco on September 30 has 3,970 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on October 2 has 5,895 tickets out.

Fastlane in Indianapolis on October 7 has 8,775 tickets out.