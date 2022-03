Updated WWE Ticket Sales For Upcoming Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown in Birmingham. That event has 7,995 tickets out.

A live event in Columbus, GA tomorrow night has 3,879 tickets out. Another live event that day in Jackson, MS has 3,001 tickets out.

A live event in Savannah, GA on Sunday has 3,390 tickets out. Another live event in Pensacola that same day has 3,403 tickets out.

RAW in Jacksonville on Monday has 4,565 tickets out.

Smackdown in Charlotte, NC on March 18 has 6,908 tickets out.

A live event in Johnson City, TN on March 19 has 4,139 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Springfield, IL has 2,667 tickets out.

A live event in Moline, IL on March 20 has 3,000 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Huntsville, AL has 2,241 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on March 21 has 5,705 tickets out.

A live event in State College, PA on March 26 has 2,123 tickets out.

A live event in Toronto on March 27 has 6,748 tickets out and is close to selling out. Another live event that same day in Charlottesville, VA has 2,958 tickets out.

RAW in Pittsburgh on March 28 has 5,562 tickets out.

Smackdown and the Hall of Fame in Dallas on April 1 has 9,955 tickets out.

RAW on April 4 has 8,777 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on April 8 has 2,854 tickets out.

RAW in Detroit on April 11 has 3,444 tickets out.

Smackdown in Worcester, MA has 2,624 tickets out.

A live event in Erie, PA on April 16 has 4,705 tickets out. Another live event in Syracuse, NY that same day has 1,799 tickets out.

RAW in Buffalo on April 18 has 2,829 tickets out.

Smackdown in Albany on April 22 has 3,092 tickets out.

A live event in Binghamton on April 24 has 2,191 tickets out.

RAW in Knoxville on April 25 has 2,299 tickets out.