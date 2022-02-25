Updated WWE Ticket Sales For Upcoming Events, Including Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including both nights of Wrestlemania. There are about 53,000 tickets out for each night. A legit sellout for the show would be just over 80,000. The last Wrestlemania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas was 80,709, which was sold out.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Hershey, PA has 8,071 tickets out, which is basically a sell out.

A live event in Youngstown, OH tomorrow night has 3,345 tickets out.

Another live event on February 27 in Rochester has 3,635 tickets out. Both live events this weekend went up after the announcement of Ronda Rousey, as well as discounted tickets.

Monday’s RAW in Columbus has 5,839 tickets out.

Smackdown in Miami on March 4 has 4,614 tickets out.

A live event in New York At Madison Square Garden on March 5 has 5,999 tickets out, with about 4,000 paid. This comes after the announcement of the show’s card, which includes a WWE title defense from Brock Lesnar. The get-in price on the secondary market is $30.

A live event in Laval, Quebec on March 6 has 5,722 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Allentown, PA has 2,392 tickets out.

Smackdown in Birmingham on March 11 has 6,078 tickets out.

A live event in Columbus, GA on March 12 has 2,842 tickets out. Another live event that day in Jackson, TN has 1,987 tickets out.

A live event in Pensacola on March 13 has 2,564 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Savannah has 2,654 tickets out.

RAW in Jacksonville on March 14 has 3,323 tickets out.

Smackdown in Charlotte, NC on March 18 has 5,879 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, IL on March 19 has 2,208 tickets out.

A live event in Moline, IL on March 20 has 2,464 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on March 21 has 4,969 tickets out.

Smackdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 25 has 3,339 tickets out.

A live event in Toronto on March 27 has 6,828 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Charlottesville, VA has 2,723 tickets out.

RAW in Pittsburgh on March 28 has 4,613 tickets out.

Smackdown and the Hall of Fame in Dallas on April 1 has 7,638 tickets out.

RAW after Wrestlemania in Dallas on April 4 has 8,728 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on March 8 has 2,195 tickets out.

RAW in Detroit on April 11 has 2,578 tickets out.