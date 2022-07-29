Updated WWE Ticket Sales, Including Summerslam Tomorrow Night

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Summerslam tomorrow night in Nashville. The show has 35,612 tickets out. There is a get-in price of $38 on the secondary market.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Atlanta has 8,562 tickets out.

Monday’s RAW in Houston has 10,057 tickets out.

Smackdown in Greenville on August 5 has 4,680 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on August 6 has 2,296 tickets out.

A live event in Fayetteville, NC on August 7 has 2,072 tickets out.

Smackdown in Raleigh on August 12 has 4,053 tickets out.

A live event in Atlantic City on August 14 has 2,679 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on August 15 has 4,295 tickets out.

Smackdown in Montreal on August 19 has 7,855 tickets out.

A live event in Ottawa on August 20 has 3,207 tickets out.

A live event in Quebec City on August 21 has 4,825 tickets out.

RAW in Toronto on August 22 has 9,312 tickets out.

Smackdown in Detroit on August 26 has 4,932 tickets out.

A live event in Manchester, NH on August 28 has 1,459 tickets out.

RAW in Pittsburgh on August 29 has 4,148 tickets out.

Clash at the Castle on September 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales has 60,555 tickets out. The capacity is 71,810 and there is still over a month to go. It’s possible the show could sell out and that’s what WWE is hoping for. Either way it will have a monstrous gate and will likely pass up both nights of Wrestlemania to be the largest crowd of the year.

Smackdown in Seattle on September 9 has 6,623 tickets out.

RAW in Portland on September 12 has 4,738 tickets out.

Smackdown in Anaheim on September 16 has 3,482 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on September 19 has 2,507 tickets out.