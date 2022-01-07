Updated WWE Ticket Sales Including Tonight’s Sold Out Episode of Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events including tonight’s sold out episode of Smackdown. The show, which emanates from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT, will have over 6,000 in the building.

Tomorrow night’s live event in Glens Falls, New York has 3,852 tickets out.

Sunday’s live event in Boston has 5,095 tickets out.

RAW in Philadelphia on Monday has 7,445 tickets out.

Smackdown in Omaha on January 14 has 5,809 tickets out.

A live event in Fargo, ND on January 15 has 1,852 tickets out.

Another live event in Sioux Falls, SD on January 16 has 2,399 tickets out.

RAW in Tulsa on January 17 has 3,213 tickets out.

Smackdown in Nashville on January 21 has 4,392 tickets out.

RAW in Toledo on January 24 has 3,938 tickets out.

Smackdown in Kansas City on January 28 has 3,600 tickets out.

RAW in Cincinnati on January 31 has 3,439 tickets out.