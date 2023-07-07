The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Summerslam. That event happens at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5. There are currently 42,889 tickets out.

The show will end up being the largest attendance for a Summerslam, other than 1992 at Wembley Stadium. It has already beaten the Summerslam live gate record, which was last year’s $4,797,538. It will likely set the Summerslam gate record, as well as the WWE’s largest non-Wrestlemania gate record ($7,316,940 gate for this year’s Royal Rumble in San Antonio, which had 44,569 paid).

It was noted that while Summerslam won’t beat AEW All In for attendance, there is a small chance it could surpass that show’s live gate.

Tonight’s Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York is sold out with 13,175 tickets out.

RAW in Buffalo on July 10 has 8,406 tickets out.

Smackdown in Raleigh on July 14 has 9,434 tickets out.

A live event in Fairfax, VA on July 15 has 5,045 tickets out.

A live event in Salisbury, MD on July 16 has 2,744 tickets out.

RAW in Atlanta on July 17 has 10,115 tickets out.

Smackdown in Orlando on July 21 has 9,055 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on July 24 has 7,551 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on July 28 has 5,711 tickets out.

A live event in Estero, FL on July 29 has 2,608 tickets out.

A live event in Coral Gables, FL on July 30 has 2,489 tickets out.

NXT Great American Bash in Cedar Park, TX on July 30 has 2,234 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on July 31 has 12,161 tickets out and will sell out as there are only 428 tickets left.

Smackdown in Dayton on August 4 has 4,466 tickets out.

RAW in Minneapolis on August 7 has 6,248 tickets out.

Smackdown in Calgary on August 11 has 7,358 tickets out.

RAW in Winnipeg on August 14 as 8,028 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on August 18 has 12,974 tickets out. It will likely sell out.