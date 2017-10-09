Updated WWE TLC Card

WWE has set new matches for WWE TLC following Monday’s episode of Raw. The PPV takes place on October 22nd and airs live on the WWE Network. The card is as follows:

* TLC Handicap Match: The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns) vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

* Asuka vs. Emma