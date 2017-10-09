wrestling / News

Updated WWE TLC Card

October 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

WWE has set new matches for WWE TLC following Monday’s episode of Raw. The PPV takes place on October 22nd and airs live on the WWE Network. The card is as follows:

* TLC Handicap Match: The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns) vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore
* Asuka vs. Emma

article topics :

WWE, WWE TLC, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading