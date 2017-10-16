Updated WWE TLC Card

WWE has set more new matches for this Sunday’s WWE TLC after Monday’s episode of Raw. The PPV takes place on October 22nd and airs live on the WWE Network. The card is as follows:

* TLC Handicap Match: The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns) vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

* Asuka vs. Emma

* Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

* Finn Balor (as The Demon) vs. Bray Wyatt (as Sister Abigail)

* Kickoff Show Match: Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox